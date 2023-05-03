In celebration of Historic Preservation Month, the Palestine Main Street program, in partnership with the Texas Historical Commission, is hosting its annual “Imagine the Possibilities” tour from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 12.
Imagine the Possibilities is an annual showcase of available historic properties in cities across Texas that engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building or living downtown.
“The Imagine the Possibilities Tour offers something for everyone,” said Mary Ann Admire, Main Street Coordinator for the City of Palestine. “If you are interested in opening a new business or expanding into an area with huge potential for community growth, join us for the tour and check out downtown Palestine.”
Imagine the Possibilities brings to life one of the Texas Historical Commission’s initiatives, DowntownTX.org. Launched with four pilot cities in 2017, DowntownTX.org connects interested investors with listed or potentially eligible properties for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
This year's tour includes the addition of special guided tours of two Nationally Registered Historic Landmark properties and a bonus surprise from the Texas Historic Commission to this year’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour.
“Downtown Palestine has so much to offer,” Admire said. “From individual office spaces for lease to entire commercial buildings for sale this is a great place to start imagining your possibilities.”
Palestine Main Street is still adding downtown properties for lease and sale for the self-guided walking tour. Printed maps will be provided on the day of the event for self-guided walking tours.
The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine.
For more information call 903-723-3014 or visit www.DowntownTX.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.