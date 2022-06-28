Palestine Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours.
On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Palestine Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
“We are very proud of the progress in downtown over the past year, and we are thrilled to be recognized as an Accredited Main Street Program once again,” said Mary Ann Admire, Main Street Coordinator for the City of Palestine. “In 2021, we gained six new retail businesses, and four new loft apartments were created through renovations of a second-floor space. With matching grants from the Palestine Economic Development Corporation, $64,250 public-private dollars were reinvested in Main Street’s historic buildings plus an additional $368,800 of private sector funds. Beyond the numbers, these historic buildings keep us connected to the past and create a special sense of place and community unique to Palestine, and we are here to support the continued revitalization efforts and new business growth taking place in the Palestine Main Street District.”
The primary goal of Palestine Main Street is to develop appropriate downtown revitalization strategies within the context of the Texas Historical Commission and historic preservation, making Palestine’s downtown a vibrant and prosperous center of the community.
Palestine's Main Street District is comprised of 44 blocks stretching about one mile west from the Anderson County Courthouse square to the Palestine Visitor Information Center.
This year, Palestine Main Street will host the annual Whiskey & Wine Swirl fundraiser for downtown beautification projects on Dec. 10.
For more information and tickets, go to visitpalestine.com/wineswirl.
