Palestine Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
The Palestine Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by the Texas Historical Commission, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
In 2020, Palestine Main Street saw seven business starts, expansions and relocations, 21 new jobs created, three new housing units and a reported total of $225,020.00 in both private and public reinvestments. In addition to community reinvestments, the Palestine Main Street Program worked on it’s online marketing to engage residents and visitors through a pandemic year as well as educational materials for downtown businesses and building owners.
“The success we have seen from 2020 is completely due to our downtown community putting in the work and supporting each other,” said Cori Conrad, Main Street Coordinator. “We received accredidation for moving forward and we plan to actively strive towards progression.”
“The Main Street program is a great resource for reviving local economies, historic preservation and bringing communities together. This recognition shines a spotlight on hard work and the value we place on our historic downtown. Ms. Conrad has done an exceptional job since taking over the Main Street program, and I look forward to working with her to make a difference downtown,” said Mayor Dana Goolsby.
Saturdays on Main are held on the first Saturday of each month and focus on downtown businesses and activities. For those interested in getting involved or learning more about downtown, you can check out the quarterly Main Street Meet & Greets.
August’s Saturday on Main will be on August 7 and the next Main Street Meet & Greet will be on August 12 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Cream and Coffee at 305 E. Crawford St.
