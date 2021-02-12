A Palestine man was arrested for a second degree felony charge of robbery after reportedly assaulting a tow truck driver who was repossessing the his car.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to a reported robbery in the 2700 block of SH-19 North.
Larry Cryer, 77, a tow truck operator, reported he was in the process of repossessing a 2017 KIA Optima when he was assaulted by Yuri Brakens, 33, the owner of the KIA.
Cryer stated the KIA was loaded on the wrecker and he was securing it in place when Brackens knocked him to the ground.
Cryer started Brackens then started the car, drove it off the wrecker and fled the scene. Deputies Zack Montoya and Richard Lewis, later joined by Investigator Robert Frakes and Captain Jerry Kaelin, initiated an investigation of the reported offense.
Deputies located Brackens at Palestine Regional Medical Center, and later recovered the vehicle from a home in the 700 block of South Magnolia.
Deputies obtained two warrants from Judge James Westley, charging Brackens with a second degree felony charge of robbery and a third degree felony charge of Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence.
Brackens was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail.
His bond was set at $150,000 on the Robbery charge and $50,000 on the Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence charge.
