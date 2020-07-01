Palestine Police arrested James Ledford, 38, of Palestine, following a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Ledford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Witnesses said Ledford and Justin Melson, 29, of Palestine, had been in a physical altercation at 201 Ferguson. During the altercation, Ledford reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Melson. Police are investigating what caused the fight.
Steven Ostrander, 34, of Buffalo, was also cut while reportedly trying to intervene, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, when officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.
EMS treated both victims. Melson, who’s injuries were more severe, was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Ostrander told the police his motorcycle was missing from the residence following the incident.
A short time later, officers saw a man walking in the roadway, several blocks from where the incident had occurred. The man was detained and identified as Ledford.
Ledford was taken into custody and transferred to the Anderson County Jail without incident.
Officers also recovered the motorcycle, which had been abandoned in the roadway.
