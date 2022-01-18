Colby Gholston, 30, of Palestine, has been arrested for intoxicated manslaughter in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night. His bond was set at $1 million.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, the Palestine Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Loop 256 and Old Elkhart Road.
Officers found Kandy Sexton, 41, of Palestine, at the scene and she was pronounced deceased by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.
Gholston, driving a white Ford truck, fled the scene following the collision.
A short time later, PPD was notified by the Texas Department of Public Safety that a vehicle matching that description crashed on Highway 84 east of the Palestine city limits.
PPD Detectives responded to the scene and were able to identify the truck as being the same vehicle that struck Sexton.
Gholston was placed under arrest and booked into the Anderson County Jail.
He was also charged with driving while intoxicated.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.