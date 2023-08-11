Christian Martinez of Palestine is headed to trial Monday, Sept.11 for charges connected to the June 2022 death of 53 migrants in San Antonio.
The trail is set to be held in the court of U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia.
Martinez is being charged with transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.
According to Public Affairs Officer Michael Lahrman of the United State Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, Martinez entered a plea of not guilty on July 5.
Lahrman said since this is a federal case, and not state, the death penalty will not be sought. He said the maximum penalty under the federal statute is life in prison.
Martinez was indicted July 20, 2022 by a federal grand jury in San Antonio.
Martinez was arrested in June 2022 by the Palestine Police Department on a federal detainer. He was held in the Anderson County jail overnight and transported to Tyler where he had an initial appearance in court and was then transported to San Antonio for further proceedings.
The 67 suffering, dying and already deceased migrants were found on June 27, 2022 after the San Antonio Police Department received 911 calls from concerned residents.
At the scene, SAPD officers said they discovered multiple individuals, some still inside the tractor trailer, some on the ground and in nearby brush, many of them deceased and others incapacitated.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, of Pasadena was detained on June 27, 2022 after hiding in some nearby brush at the location of the tractor trailer.
Authorities said a search of Zamorano's cellphone revealed calls with Martinez concerning the smuggling run.
The Laredo Sector Border Patrol provided Homeland Security Investigation agents surveillance footage of the tractor trailer crossing through an immigration checkpoint. The driver could be seen wearing a black shirt with stripes and a hat. HSI agents said they believe Zamorano matched the individual from the surveillance footage and was wearing the same clothing.
One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer's floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at the checkpoint.
According to Francisco Garduño, chief of Mexico's National Immigration Institute the truck had been packed with 67 people, and the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador.
In addition to the arrests of Zamorano and Martinez, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both citizens of Mexico, were arrested and had initial appearances on June 27, 2022.
According to court documents, the registration for the tractor trailer used in the attempted alien smuggling event came back to a home in San Antonio. A search warrant was executed at the residence where authorities said additional firearms were located. Two individuals at the home face charges related to illegal possession of a weapon and being in the U.S. illegally.
A judge denied bond for Martinez on Aug. 31, 2022 in a request that he be sent to his mother’s house to recover from a fall in prison.
Martinez’ attorney requested that he be released to his mother’s house in Palestine because he recently broke his ankle at a privately run federal jail in Karnes City. Martinez’ weight of 670 pounds is complicating his treatment. In a Zoom hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad in San Antonio denied the request. Bemporad said the request could be reconsidered should there be another major change in Martinez’ medical status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.