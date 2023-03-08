Palestine man in custody following police standoff

A Palestine man is in jail following a 12 hour standoff with law enforcement that began early Wednesday morning.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, officers from the Palestine Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 700 block of W. Louisiana St. in Palestine.
A woman at the home reported to have been assaulted by a man inside the house.
When officers arrived, a woman exited the house and was transported to the Emergency Room at Palestine Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officers also learned that a 3-year-old girl was still inside of the home.
Harcrow said officers spoke with the suspect, identified as Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine, through the door and he made numerous threats to shoot officers if they did not leave.
Paramore eventually placed the child outside of the front door of the home before going back inside.
At a later point in the standoff, Paramore pointed a handgun through a window at law enforcement, and made it known that he had multiple handguns and rifles inside the home.
Detectives were able to get arrest warrants, issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis, for Paramore and a search warrant for the house.
Harcrow said negotiators spoke with Paramore by telephone, and he continued to make threats and refused to exit the house.
Just before 2 p.m., Paramore told law enforcement he wanted to surrender. A short time later he exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.
Harcrow said detectives recovered multiple firearms from the home.
Paramore booked into the Anderson County Jail for aggravated assault against public servant, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, interfere with emergency request for assistance and terroristic threat of family/household.
The Palestine Police Department was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Anderson County Sheriffs Office, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Palestine Fire Department and Palestine Regional EMS.
