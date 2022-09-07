The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning tractor-trailer accident that killed a Palestine man Tuesday near Neches.
According to Sgt. Gregg Williams, a DPS media communications officer, the preliminary investigation report states at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Jacob Daniels, 22, of Palestine, was traveling northeast on SH 79, northeast of Palestine, in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Karen Taylor and transported to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine. It is unknown whether Daniels was wearing his seat belt or not.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, Ellis Barber, 61, of Niota, TN, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.
The accident caused the Texas Department of Transportation to closed a section of US Highway 79 near Neches. The closure lasted most of the day with northbound and southbound traffic being rerouted onto FM 2574.
