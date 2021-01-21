A Palestine man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle with a baby inside early Sunday morning, Jan. 17.
Marvin Dixon, 37, of Palestine, faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, endangering a child, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, of more than four grams, but less than 200 grams.
“We are thankful that the infant was not harmed,” Chief Mark Harcrow said. “The officers and dispatchers, from Palestine, Crockett and Houston County, worked so fast to make sure we were able to find this child. I commend them all for their swift actions.”
According to Harcrow, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a vehicle theft at Applebees at 2225 S. Loop 256.
The victim, a 19-year-old female, told officers she arrived at Applebees, and left her 8-month-old daughter inside the vehicle, with it running and the doors unlocked, when she went inside.
The victim told officers she was inside the building for less than two minutes when she went back outside to get her child out of the car and discovered both were gone.
Because the victim left her cell phone in the vehicle, PPD dispatch was able to locate it quickly, traveling south toward Houston County.
Neighboring agencies were notified and the victim’s vehicle was stopped by the Crockett Police Department in Crockett.
Dixon, found to be in possession of a significant amount of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, was taken into custody during the stop. He was transported and booked into the Houston County Jail.
The infant was found in the vehicle, unharmed.
This case is still under investigation. Additional charges may be added.
