It’s time to celebrate, eat some Cajun fare and catch some beads at Palestine’s 2022 Mardi Gras and the Mystics of Time Mardi Gras parade Saturday, Feb. 19.
This year’s Mardi Gras celebration is being hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
The food demonstrations will be held at:
Noon – Lulu & Kake’s - St. King Cakes and beignets
1 p.m. - Home Grill Steakhouse
2 p.m. - Kim’s Catering on the Chamber’s patio - gumbo and meat pies
3 p.m. - Queen Street Grille - Etoufee
4 p.m. 1855 Steakhouse on the Chamber patio
Followed by the Mystics of Time Krewe’s Mardi Gras Parade at 5 p.m.
The Mardi Gras Parade, a family friendly event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Mystics of Time Krewe. Crowds will enjoy brightly colored New Orleans-style floats, jazz music, beads and more. The parade will start at the Anderson County Courthouse, proceed down Avenue A to West Oak Street and make its way through the Main Street District to the Visitor Center/Farmers Market.
This annual parade promises fun and frivolity. Mardi Gras parades are typically thrown by secret order and society groups. The Palestine community has one secret Mardi Gras society, known only as the Mystics of Time.
The theme for each parade, chosen by the Mardi Gras King or Queen, is kept secret until the day of the local Mardi Gras celebration. The queen or king are members of the Krewe who have made it through the progression of officers. It takes approximately eight years to reach the top, most coveted position.
The Krewe’s parade is patterned after the more family-friendly Mardi Gras held in Mobile, Alabama, the home of the first Mardi Gras. The Mystics' founders had four parade floats made in the designs of the larger Mardi Gras parades and have decorators from New Orleans refurbish them each year.
The Krewe’s costumes and mask are often made to represent the chosen theme. Members of the krewe either order their costumes from various companies that specialize in Mardi Gras costumes or have them made.
The Mystics are also supporters of the Chamber’s Mardi Gras activities. This annual event brings curious visitors and local residents downtown for the day and gives the parade a captive audience at the end of the evening. In the beginning, the crowds were sparse, but every year it has gotten better, and the krewe hopes it will continue to grow.
For more information call 903-729-6066.
