In a grand ceremony, the Palestine Masonic Lodge #31 celebrated it's 175th Anniversary Saturday, April 22.
The Grand Master of Texas along with other Grand Lodge officers and District Officers from around the State were in attendance for the auspicious occasion.
The Grand Lodge of Texas granted a dispensation for a group of Masons living Palestine to conduct meetings in September 1846. A charter was issued on May 1, 1848, making Palestine’s Lodge the 31st group in the state of Texas. The Palestine Masons have operated continuously since that date, even during the Civil War.
The purpose of the Palestine Masonic Lodge is to promote fraternal relations within its members and actively support many local, state and national charities and schools.
During the ceremony, several awards and honors were given and local historian Charles Steen, Secretary of the Club, shared a brief history of the club and its eight homes throughout the years.
Many may not be aware that the Palestine Masons are one of the oldest institutions Anderson County and built the first school for children in Palestine in 1846.
Over the next few weeks the Palestine Herald-Press will feature a series of articles celebrating the Palestine Masons and their history.
