Palestine Masonic Lodge welcomes new officers

The Palestine Masonic Lodge #31 held its annual officer installation Saturday, July 8.
The installation of new officers is always a momentous occasion for the Masons, but with this being its 175th Anniversary of being in Palestine, this was a special moment for the organization.
Worshipful Master Dave Brooks was officially the 162nd installed Master of Palestine. Joining Brooks among the newly installed officers will be Sr. Warden Dustin Lomax; Jr. Warden Andrew J. Ashley II; Treasurer Robert Bass; Secretary Charles Steen; Sr. Deacon Michael Schattel; Jr. Deacon Tim Ware; Sr. Steward Caleb Ellison; Jr Steward Alex Lowe; Marshall Jonathan Kanetzky; Master of Ceremonies Daniel Garner; Tiler Roger Baker; and Chaplain Richard Rosenbaum.
Officers serve a one-year term and are elected to advance to the next office.
The Grand Lodge of Texas granted a dispensation for a group of Masons living Palestine to conduct meetings in September 1846. A charter was issued on May 1, 1848, making Palestine’s Lodge the 31st group in the state of Texas. The Palestine Masons have operated continuously since that date, even during the Civil War.
The purpose of the Palestine Masonic Lodge is to promote fraternal relations within its members and actively support many local, state and national charities and schools.
