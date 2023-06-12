Palestine Masons host second successful golf tournament

The Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31 hosted its second E. Lee Steen Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, June 10 at the Palestine Wildcat Golf Course.
The tournament raised money for the organization's scholarships for high school graduates.
“We are excited that we met our total goal with this fundraiser and all the participants had a great time,” said Sr. Warden Dave Brooks. “We are only in our second year and our sponsorship was outstanding. We are literally in the infant stage of this event. Our focus in hosting this event is our local graduates. We will work to continue to grow this event and in doing so be able to offer more scholarships in the future. There is a trend moving to Technical Trade Schools and we are gonna be there to support those students with our scholarship and the E. Lee Steen Family scholarship.”
Starting at 8 a.m., six teams enjoyed a leisure game on the 18 hole course under partly cloudy skies and a light, but steady breeze.
The team coming in first was Mark Owen's Team made up of Hudson Dear, Reed Braley and Randy Wages. The second place team, Team Starr, was made up of Lee Starr, Dusty Lake and Doug Baker. The third place team, SSR Letter Jackets, was made up of Paul Essary, Kevin Hayes and Keith Gardner.
The Longest Drive winner was Hudson Dear and Reed Braley received the Closest to the Hole honors.
At the end of the tournament, participants enjoyed a meal and prize drawings.
This year, Masonic Lodge No. 31 awarded a $7000 scholarship to Payton Bede, a Westwood Career &Technical Education student, and hopes to award many more going forward.
Payton Bede is the son of Jeremy and Ruby Bede.
During a special ceremony at the Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31, Harold Glover, Palestine’s Worshipful Master, presented Payton with the Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31 Scholarship for $5,000. Secretary Charles Steen presented Payton with the E. Lee Steen Scholarship for $2,000.
Payton plans to attend Texas State Technical College in Waco to study Automotive Engineering.
“This scholarship means a lot to me,” Payton said after the ceremony. “I’m thankful to God for giving them the will to provide the money for this. I know they worked really hard for this.”
Payton said he was surprised to be the recipient of the Lodge’s scholarship.
“I wasn’t expecting it, I was trying to remain humble, but I’m extremely grateful for it,” he said.
Payton leaves in August for the 16 month program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.