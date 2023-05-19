The Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31 will be host its second E. Lee Steen Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, June 10 at the Palestine Wildcat Golf Course. The tournament is held to raise money for local scholarships for high school graduates.
"Since our beginning in 1848 Palestine Masonic Lodge has tried to help the community, especially the kids," said Worshipful Master Harold "Skip" Glover. "Our goal is to help those students who need that little bit of support to get into that next level of education."
The Steen tournament, which held its inaugural event last year, will award first through third place trophies as well as longest drive and closest to the hole trophies. A meal will be provided for the players and there will be drawings for prizes. The lodge is also accepting items for drawing.
"We are looking at the scholarships from a different approach now. After years of providing scholarships to local students for traditional college there has been a swing in secondary education," Glover said. "Schools are providing Career and Technical classes now. Palestine and Westwood have full-blown facilities for this training. The grants, scholarships and other awarded funds are not as abundant for these kids. There are other local organizations providing scholarships to traditional college students, so we want to focus on helping the career trade students."
Masonic Lodge No. 31 recently awarded a $7000 scholarship to a Westwood CTE student and hopes to award many more going forward.
Hole Sponsorships start at $250 and includes having the sponsoring business name placed at the hole. Three person teams are $100 per player. Cart, green fees and related costs are all included.
For sponsorships, donations and gift card prizes contact Sr. Warden Dave Brooks at 903-391-5085. For teams, and all other matters, contact Worshipful Master Skip Glover at 903-391-4638.
