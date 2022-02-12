Dana Goolsby has resigned as Mayor of Palestine. Goolsby confirmed with the Herald-Press that she resigned Saturday, Feb. 12, effective immediately.
In a social media statement, Goolsby said:
“I have loved Palestine with a sincere passion for a long time. Therefore, today I am going to show my community the biggest act of love that I can by stepping down as your Mayor. The ability to effectively lead the City was stripped from me in August of 2021. I have been assaulted, harassed, threatened, demeaned, and most recently I have been accused of assault. After Monday’s special meeting it was clear to me that my time as Mayor had come to an end before my term has officially expired. I believe in doing good business, and I recognize that I am unable to do good business for the people of Palestine under these circumstances.
I have loved serving this community in every capacity over the years. I am honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of Palestine’s history. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and voted for me over the years.
Thank you to those of you who believed in me and who have stood by me the last few months as I’ve struggled to navigate this situation. And thank you to my wife and son who have weathered this with me.”
Goolsby declined further comment.
This resignation comes just three days after District 1 Council member Larissa Loveless handed in her resignation Feb. 9, also effective immediately. Loveless, who is the current Mayor Pro Tem, ran unopposed in 2018 for the District 1 council seat. Her term would have expired in May.
Both resignations will be officially presented to the city council during its meeting Monday, Feb. 14. At that time, the council will name a new Mayor Pro Tem and that person will serve as the interim mayor until after the May election.
According to Herrera, per the city’s bylaws, the council can only make one appointment between elections. Since they recently appointed Krissy Clark to the District 5 positions, they will have to wait until the election to fill both positions. The five remaining council members will be the acting body until May and a quorum of four must be present for any business items to be voted on.
Positions on the ballot for the May election include District 1, District 3, District 5, and now Mayor.
As of mid-day Friday, Sean Conner was the lone candidate for Loveless’ seat. Incumbent Vickey L. Chivers was the only candidate signed up for District 3 and Incumbent Krissy Clark and Jason H. Chapman were the candidates listed for District 5.
The filing deadline for the city election is Friday, Feb. 18. The election is set for Saturday, May 7.
