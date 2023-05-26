As the sun set Wednesday, candlelight illuminated the parking lot of Palestine High School where community members gathered for a vigil honoring Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler.
Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler were killed in a car accident early Sunday morning that also claimed the life of Raven Clewis of Dallas, and injured Jaylah Spurlock, Brianna Price and Chimsi Okonkwo.
The vigil was led by the Palestine Ladycats basketball team Clewis and Butler spent their senior and junior year, respectively, helping lead to a second consecutive regional quarterfinalist appearance.
Palestine administrators, community leaders and coaches all spoke in remembrance of the two.
Ladycats basketball coach Daniel Nichols spoke on the importance of not taking life for granted and the impact the two athletes made on him in his first year as their head coach.
“These are two beautiful young ladies that need to be celebrated,” Nichols said in an interview before the vigil.
Ladycats volleyball coach Stephanie Dillard said she identified with both mothers as a mom of two boys. She said this had also brought to focus how big of a role she has as not only a coach, but a mentor, comforter and supporter.
“You’re reminded how being a positive person can impact these children and parents,” Dillard said. “As a coach, your intention is to love these kids and provide for them. To take care of them, help shape them and support them. You want to be the person that can go to in times of tragedy. This is a part of the calling of being a coach if you’re in it for the right reasons.”
The ceremony ended in song as community members used their voices in unison to celebrate the lives of Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler.
A balloon release in honor of Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Reagan Park.
