Schulman Theatre Dogwood 6, now being called City Lights, is closed again.
The theater company made a social media post Tuesday, announcing it had decided to temporarily close due to the decision by the movie studios to continue delaying the release of new movie offerings.
According to the post, the Schulman family and City Lights staff stated they hope to be able to open up again and welcome back the Palestine community very soon.
The theater, with specific state COVID guidelines, opened July 10, for the first time after the state shutdown, showing a host of previously screened blockbusters. Over the weekend they opened with their first new film: the horror movie “Relic.”
For more information, log onto https://palestine.citylightstheatres.com.
