Schulman Theatres Dogwood 6 is back in business with its first new, post-COVID closing, movie on the marquee.
The theater, with specific state COVID guidelines, opened July 10, showing a host of previously screened blockbusters. Over the weekend they opened with their first new film: the horror movie “Relic.”
According to its website, in order to maintain the safety of their guests, staff, and abide by guidelines set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott, it is operating under new procedures.
In compliance with Abbott’s statewide mask mandate July 3, all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the building.
Cash is accepted, however, you are encouraged to purchase movie tickets online before your visit to minimize contact with the box office.
Upon arrival with a digital ticket, you are asked to skip the box office and head straight to the ticket-taker near the auditoriums for check-in.
Movie theaters are currently at 50% capacity. Rows have been taped off to provide for social distancing. Staggered seating with two seats between groups is being enforced and guests will be asked to exit the theatre row-by-row with the front rows exiting first. No groups larger than 10 are allowed to purchase tickets together in theatre.
You are asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of your movie and to follow the signage and floor stickers for social distancing in areas where lines could be formed, such as box office, ticket-taker and concessions.
All concession terminals have plexiglass in front of them to prevent the spread of germs. No refills will be offered at this time and the theater can unfortunately not honor its refillable popcorn tub.
For the safety of the guests and staff, movie rooms, bathrooms and surfaces that are touched in the facility are being sanitized by staff after every use or servicing of a customer throughout the day including door handles, tables, chairs, touch screens and counters.
Staff members have a dedicated entrance, have their temperature taken upon arrive and are required to wash their hands prior to starting their duties and throughout their workday. They are also required to wear masks.
If you have any questions or concerns about procedures, you are encouraged to bring them to the attention of a staff member or manager immediately.
The theater is currently opening at 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Other movies currently showing are “Wizard of Oz,” “Ghostbusters,” “Iron Man,” the live-action Disney “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
For more information, log onto https://palestine.citylightstheatres.com.
