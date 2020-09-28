City Lights Theater is open, currently showing a mix of new movies, previously screened blockbusters and childrens' films.
The theater, formerly known as Schulman Dogwood 6, closed when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the COVID-19 pandemic shelter-in-place order in March, opened mid-July only do close again by the end of the month due to the continued delay in movie releases by the movie studios.
This week the marquee features “The New Mutants,” “Infidel,” “Shortcut,” “Tenet,” “Foster Boy,” and “The Empire Strikes Back.”
“The War with Grandpa,” “Henchmen,” “Coco,” “Save Yourselves,” and “Honest Thief” are coming soon.
The movie house is still practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines with its guests, staff, abiding by guidelines set by Abbott.
All guests are required to wear a mask to enter the building.
Cash is accepted, however, you are encouraged to purchase movie tickets online before your visit to minimize contact with the box office.
Upon arrival with a digital ticket, you are asked to skip the box office and head straight to the ticket-taker near the auditoriums for check-in.
Movie theaters are currently at 50% capacity. Rows have been taped off to provide for social distancing. Staggered seating with two seats between groups is being enforced and guests will be asked to exit the theateR row-by-row with the front rows exiting first. No groups larger than 10 are allowed to purchase tickets together in theateR.
You are asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of your movie and to follow the signage and floor stickers for social distancing in areas where lines could be formed, such as box office, ticket-taker and concessions.
All concession terminals have plexiglass in front of them to prevent the spread of germs. No refills will be offered at this time and the theater can unfortunately not honor its refillable popcorn tub.
For the safety of the guests and staff, movie rooms, bathrooms and surfaces that are touched in the facility are being sanitized by staff after every use or servicing of a customer throughout the day including door handles, tables, chairs, touch screens and counters.
Staff members have a dedicated entrance, have their temperature taken upon arrive and are required to wash their hands prior to starting their duties and throughout their workday. They are also required to wear masks.
If you have any questions or concerns about procedures, you are encouraged to bring them to the attention of a staff member or manager immediately.
The theater is currently opening at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, log onto https://palestine.citylightstheatres.com.
