Palestine native inducted into New York Life’s Dallas Hall of Fame

Palestine native Paul Morris was inducted into the Dallas/Ft. Worth Hall of Fame for New York Life Insurance Company May 11 at the Prestonwood Country Club in Dallas.
The event included honoring multiple career agents who had served with the company from 20 years up to 50 years. There were two Hall of Fame inductees, Ernestine Beecham and Morris. The office has bestowed the honor on only 20 employees out of the thousands who have been a part of it.
Agents and managers from the company gathered to congratulate and honor Morris for his service, dedication and leadership as they enshrined him in the elite group.
Morris was introduced by his long-time friend and associate Steve Ray.
Morris gave the closing remarks of the night, encouraging agents to be thankful to God for every day for what they have been given. He told the story of selling a policy in the first year of his career to a young couple who did not feel convinced they needed or wanted life insurance. Not long after, he got a call about the young husband’s death in an accident and was undone. When he delivered the $250,000 check to the heartbroken spouse, she cried and sunk to the floor, thanking him for his help and for what it would mean for her future and their child.
Morris said the moment propelled him throughout his career.
His speech brought the room of nearly 200 to their feet and to tears.
Morris, who graduated from Palestine High School in 1966, retired from the company in 2006 following a 27-year career that culminated with working in the home office in New York City. There he served as the Senior Vice President and head over the entire Agency Department.
Before Morris began his career in 1979 in the Fort Worth office as an agent, he graduated from Texas A&M University in 1973 and served his country in the United States Navy and is a Vietnam veteran.
He would go on to become a sales manager in 1981 after being named Rookie of the Year and earning membership in the Executive and President councils of the company.
In 1986 he was named managing partner of the Toledo, Ohio office and set new production records before moving in 1988 to the Memphis office as managing partner.
Two short years later, he was promoted to Agency Vice President of the Northeast Zone at the company and then in 1992 became the Vice President of the Marketing Department in New York City.
He served also in the Atlanta Zone Office as a Senior Vice President over the Southeast Zone until he was called back to New York City to finish as the head of the Agency Department.
Morris married his childhood sweetheart, Andrea Maffitt, in 1969 and the two now reside in Palestine. They had four children; Amy, Jon Paul, Jed and Jeremiah. His son-in-law, Chadd French, now works in the Dallas General Office as a Corporate Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. They have two daughters-in-law, Joanna and Ashley along with 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
New York Life Insurance Company is the third-largest insurance company in the United States and is #72 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest U.S. corporations by total revenue. It was founded in April of 1845 and is headquartered in New York City.
