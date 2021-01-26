YOKOSUKA, Japan – Palestine native and Westwood High School graduate John Culpepper is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan CVN 76.
Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment.Ronald Reagan transited nearly 60,000 miles as embarked Carrier Air Wing CVW 5 flew more than 20,000 flight hours during a deployment that included exercises and operations with allies and partners across the region.
While deployed, the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group conducted trilateral integrated operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy, flight operations in the Indian Ocean for the first time in more than four years, dual-carrier operations with the USS Nimitz CVN 76 Carrier Strike Group, exercises Valiant Shield and Keen Sword, as well as, Expeditionary Strike Force operations with USS America LHA 6.
Culpepper, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman, is responsible for maintaining aircraft and the flight deck on Ronald Reagan.
“Maintenance with air department is an all-hands effort,” said Culpepper. “Right now I’m sanding the rails on the catwalks to get Ronald Reagan mission-ready for another deployment.”
In port, Ronald Reagan continues to provide forward presence and the crew maintains a high level of training and warfighting proficiency. Ronald Reagan is postured and ready to respond to regional contingencies.
“Ronald Reagan’s flexible presence is a key element in helping assure our regional allies and partners that the United States remains committed to ensuring freedom of the seas,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. “From the international dateline to the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea, and everywhere in between, on board Ronald Reagan we seek to preserve ‘peace through strength,’ and remain ready to answer the call.”
The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.
