The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. is hosting its annual Founder’s Day Luncheon at noon Saturday, April 22 at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center, 200 N. Church Street.
Tickets for this event are $30 and can be purchased from any club member.
The theme for this year’s banquet is “Building Our Capacity in the Community: Facing the Future Together,” featuring guest speaker is Dr. Lamont Smith, Superintendent of Elkhart Independent School District.
“We are proud of Dr. Smith and his leadership,” said Dyna Tutt, a member of PNBPWC. “He has a heart for people and a willingness to serve. With him, we are poised to continue the journey of excellence.”
Smith is completing his fifth year as Superintendent of EISD and has more than two-and-a-half decades of experience in educating and supporting student achievement.
During his time at Elkhart, Smith said he has challenged the staff and community to “act like a family, but work like a team.”
Smith said he believes it is important to empower staff and students to be their best and this is done by working collaboratively, providing ongoing feedback and celebrating successes.
Smith grew up in Cayuga, participating in football, basketball, track and field, baseball, band, FFA and UIL Academics.
After high school he attended Trinity Valley Community College and upon his graduation there, he transferred to Texas A&M University at Commerce to complete a bachelor’s degree, majoring in English and government, with a minor in French.
During his time at TVCC, Smith worked worked at a tire and radiator shop and while he was at Commerce he worked as a custodian at a department store and served as a mentor with Project Keep Hope Alive. Smith said these experiences enable him to have a deep sense of respect and gratitude for his support staff and ensures that he pushes for career and technical education opportunities for students.
After graduating from Texas A&M University at Commerce, Smith re-enrolled in his alma mater and obtained a Master of Science degree. He later returned to further his education with sights on becoming an administrator. Additional courses were completed at Texas A&M University at Commerce, allowing him to obtain the principal and superintendent certifications.
Smith also went on to pursue a Doctorate in Christian Education from School of the Scripture. He said this degree has served him well as he worked with ministries and community leaders, yet Smith wanted to have a terminal degree focused on secular education, and he furthered his education by obtaining a Doctorate of Education from Southwestern College.
