The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. held their Annual Founder’s Day Banquet, in April via Zoom featuring Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford.
Dr. Ford was the 18th governor of the South Central district for the Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc and is also a Certified Family Life Education (CFLE) and native of Dallas.
The 22-year member of the organization spoke on the theme, “Building Our Capacity in the Community: Elevating our Purpose with a Passion.”
“It is amazing how this club has built capacity in this city,” Ford said. “I hope you are inspired today at the work these women are doing.”
Her talk focused on helping to meet the needs of children at a day care center, remembering veterans in nursing homes and assisted living centers and taking care of the vulnerable population.
The April 24 event also featured a number of attendees and awards, including several for high school seniors.
Shiela Bradley received the Public Service Award.
Daedrian Lipscomb and Nadia Faith Mims were honored with the Youth Citizenship Award.
The Outstanding Professional Award went to Tre’Darion Thopmson.
The Business Award was accepted by Ernie Williams of the Ernie Williams Insurance Agency.
The Meritorious Family Award was given to the Late John Stevenson and Jill Reed Stevenson Family.
Cathy Walker received the Sojourner Truth Award.
Six High School Seniors benefited from scholarships given by the Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. and Antioch Church where Rev. Roy C. Duncan is the Pastor. Those scholarships were presented to the following students:
Donovon Dewayne Barrett, who graduated from Westwood High School. Barrett will be attending Mary Harding-Baylor, Waco, Texas. He is the son of Bruce Barrett and Veronica Barrett.
Delayne Brockington, who graduated from Palestine High School, will attend Trinity Valley Community College in Palestine. She is the daughter of Carolyn Jackson.
Audrie B. Clark graduated from Westwood High School and will attend Navarro College of Nursing in Corsicana, Texas. She is the daughter of Eddie and Stacey Clark.
Kaleb Ashton Hinton from PHS will attend Trinity Valley Community College, in Athens, Texas. He is the son of Randy and Brandi Hinton.
Nadia Faith Mims, a graduate of U. T. Tyler Academy at Palestine will be attend The University of Texas at Tyler. She is the daughter of Commissioner Rashad and Deonta Mims.
Lucas Brooks Tools, who graduated from Westwood, will attend the University of Texas at Tyler. He is the son of Chris and Patsy Mobley.
Dr. Ford closed by encouraging the Palestine Club sisters to continue to stay busy serving the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.