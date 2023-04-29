Palestine observes National Historic Marker Day

Visit Palestine coordinated a community service project to restore Anderson County historic markers during the third annual National Historic Marker Day Friday, April 28.
Volunteers in Palestine spent two to three hours Friday cleaning and restoring the markers to their original glory with amazing results. In most cases monuments were able to be returned to near perfect condition through volunteers’ efforts.
Palestine has a rich history, and features a great number of historic markers throughout the city limits, and many more throughout the county at various historic homes, churches, courthouses, schools, cemeteries and other points of interest.
“Anderson County has 137 historic markers erected to keep the past alive,” said Katie Beth Henry, Project Coordinator for Visit Palestine. “Celebrations often take place when a new marker comes to town, but all too quickly they become forgotten tokens of our history.”
Historic markers across the nation provide a glimpse into the past and preserve history for future generations. Weather and time take their toll on these small monuments to history, but by working together, we not only ensure these markers tell the stories to future generations, but also take the opportunity to celebrate the history and culture they preserve.
“Trees and bushes have some hidden from sight entirely, while those that are exposed no longer stand out or have become hard to read,” Henry said.
Since 2021 volunteers, groups and organizations have come together on the last Friday in April to help preserve local markers by cleaning and maintaining them while providing an opportunity to celebrate and preserve history.
