Palestine paramedic honored with inaugural award

Doug St. Clair, a paramedic at Palestine Regional Medical Center, was honored Nov. 2 as one of two inaugural recipients of ScionHealth’s Monarch Caring and Community Award, to be presented annually to the company’s exceptional caregivers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver excellent patient care, elevate the patient experience and support their colleagues and their communities.
As an ambulance paramedic for more than 30 years, St. Clair has saved lives and changed others while serving Palestine-area residents, usually in their greatest time of need.
St. Clair is part of a dedicated team at Palestine that provides 911 services for nearly 60,000 residents, and his skill and compassion are known throughout the community.
Matthew Davis, EMS Director of PRMC and St. Clair’s supervisor, shared a story about setting up an ambulance transfer for a friend’s mother.
“I told her I’m going to send Doug St. Clair,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s a jewel, thank you so much.’ Everybody in the community knows who Doug St. Clair is. I believe I provide an excellent level of customer service, but I have never had someone call 911 and ask for me by name. And Doug has. There is no one else I can think of who can say that.”
Davis said what makes St. Clair unique is his desire to be the best part of his patient’s day, in the manner he takes care of them and in the manner he follows through.
In the nomination of St. Clair for the award, PRMC CEO Roy Finch noted that St. Clair has been known to take up a collection to purchase groceries for a patient that couldn’t afford any or cook a meal for patients who could not do it themselves. He included other examples of St. Clair going above and beyond, such as waiting on the side of the road with an elderly couple whose car had broken down in the Texas heat, and staying and holding the hand of a widow whose husband had just passed.
“We all care for our patients,” Davis said. “But there is another level of caring that Doug demonstrates day in and day out. His ability to interact with patients and make them feel like they are the only person in that moment is extraordinary.”
Davis, Finch and Jennifer Robertson, HR Director, also pointed out how St. Clair was an exceptional team member and role model, and a great resource for his colleagues.
“He will listen, and he’s the vault if they need to debrief or decompress at the end of the day,” Robertson said. “Whether it’s a work thing or personal, Doug is the ‘go-to.’ He’s kind of a father figure to a lot of folks.”
St. Clair said he was humbled by the honor because he has simply been trying to do his job well over the years.
“I was kind of, ‘Whoa!’ I was shocked,” he said. “I don’t really know what to say other than I work with some awesome people.”
His colleagues weren’t as surprised, and expressed how St. Clair is very deserving of the award.
“Doug is often an unsung hero,” Robertson said. “We don’t see what he does behind the scenes. The award is well deserved. His value is not tied to this award, but it is very much expressed by the award that he’s getting, and deserved exponentially.”
“You’ve given 31 years to a career that’s exceptional, and you are certainly deserving of this honor and respect,” Davis said.
St. Clair was chosen from among nearly 300 nominees from ScionHealth’s 61 specialty hospitals and 18 community hospitals across 25 states. He was honored along with one other Scionhealth 2022 Monarch Caring and Community Award recipient Catherine Hitch, a respiratory therapist at Kindred Hospital Albuquerque.
St. Clair received a cash prize, a framed certificate and the crystal award during a special presentation at ScionHealth’s annual Caregiver Summit held Nov. 2 in Louisville, location of the company’s headquarters.
To learn more about ScionHealth’s Monarch Caring and Community Award, visit scionhealth.com/employees/monarch-caring-and-community-award.
