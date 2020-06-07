One man is dead, one man is hospitalized and one has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault.
According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Ferguson Street just after midnight on Sunday, June 7.
Harcrow reported that all three individuals are residents of Palestine and that the suspect was someone that the victims both knew.
This case is still under investigation and the names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.
