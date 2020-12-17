Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow swore in four new officers, Miguel Vernado, Isiah Pettigrew, Carson Brandenberger and Jonathan Conley, recent graduates of the police academy, during the meeting of the Palestine City Council Monday, Dec. 14.
The four new officers are recent graduates of Tyler Junior College Law Enforcement Academy.
“This is the largest class of graduates we’ve had from the academy in 10 years,” Harcrow said. “We are proud to welcome these new officers to the Palestine Police Department family. These young men fought hard through several months of academy delays due to COVID, which also created some academic hardships. They kept going and we could not be more excited to have them here with us.”
Vernado and Conley are both from the Palestine area, Pettigrew is from Tyler and Brandenberger is from West Texas.
“We are especially proud of officer Conley, who joined PPD several years ago as a code enforcement officer and worked his way up to being a sworn police officer,” Harcrow said “Hopefully this is a trend that continues in the future.”
Three of the new recruits are men of color.
“Diversity is extremely important in law enforcement,” Harcrow said. “Policing is most successful when its police force reflects a ratio comparative to their community demography. Our numbers in diversity have more than doubled in the past year, we now have seven minority officers, four black and three hispanic, with 33 officers that puts us roughly at 21%.”
In conclusion, Harcrow said, “These are officers who care deeply about their community and are ready to get to work.”
