The city of Palestine, along with Walmart and Palestine Independent School District’s Texas After School Center for Education program, are honoring Black History Month with special community programs.
Palestine and Walmart will host a Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Reagan Park. The event is free to the public and everyone is invited to attend and join the city for food and refreshment after the program.
“In the very words of Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,'” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with Walmart to host the Black History Celebration in our community. We are working together.”
Palestine Independent School District TACE Program is hosting a Black History Month Celebration Living Museum & Program at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at A.M. Story Intermediate School, 5300 Loop 256 in Palestine.
The museum opens at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP at swickware@palestineschools.org.
Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States during the month of February. Historian Charles G. Woodson recognized that black history was left out of standard history textbooks and wanted to change this. In 1926, Black History Week was established. Later on, it became Black History Month.
