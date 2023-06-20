The City of Palestine plans to host its annual Independence Day Celebration Fireworks the weekend prior to the holiday.
“Fireworks are a way for the City of Palestine to light up the sky to celebrate and say Happy Birthday, America,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “We are a free country and we are thankful for that freedom. Thurgood Marshall once said, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
This year’s fireworks show is set for 8:30 p.m Saturday, July 1 at A. M. Story Intermediate School.
The fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m., or as soon as it is dark. Palestine emergency and fire personnel will be on hand to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow is reminding all residents that fireworks are prohibited within the city limits and to leave it to the professionals.
“Every year, during the period fireworks are sold, we are overrun with calls about fireworks being used inside of the city,” Harcrow said. “Often times these calls are called in as shots fired and we have to respond and it takes away from us tending to other issues in the city. We want people to have their fun and celebrate, but we ask them to do it out in the county and not within the city limits. The neighborhoods are too populated, the houses are too close together and there are too many pets for fireworks. We just want people to respect their neighbors and not pop fireworks in the city.”
The city of Palestine Ordinance Section 50-151 states that “it is unlawful for any person to possess, use, manufacture, sell offer for sale, give away, transport or discharge fireworks of any description.”
The professionals, however, are ready to take center stage with an amazing show.
Snow Cone vendors and food trucks will be onsite during the event and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
KYYK Radio station 98.3 FM will play music to accompany the fireworks show.
The annual fireworks Show is hosted by the City of Palestine, in conjunction with Visit Palestine, Texas and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
A.M. Story Intermediate School is located at 5300 N Loop 256.
Loop 256 will be shut down during the fireworks show. All vehicles will be required to turn right from their designated parking lots for optimal traffic flow.
