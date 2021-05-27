Palestine police arrested three men on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday, May 24.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found 11 individual baggies of suspected cocaine with an approximate weight of 10 grams, five grams of suspected oxycodone, over once ounce of suspected marijuana, and a digital scale. Officers also located a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle.
“It’s a win for our community every time we are able to get guns and drugs off our streets.” Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Great work by the officers involved.”
According to Harcrow, around noon Monday, officer Dennis Humber stopped a Buick passenger car in the 300 block of Dorrance for a traffic violation. There were four passengers in the car. As the vehicle stopped, one of the passengers got out of the car and ran.
The remaining passengers were identified as Jamie Cummings, 26, Jerius Fuller, 18 and Andreas Hicks, 25, all of Palestine. Cummings was the driver of the vehicle.
All three were booked into the Anderson County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than four grams/oxycodone, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one more then four grams less than 200 grams/cocaine and engaging in organized criminal activity
Cummings was also charged with no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carry weapon.
