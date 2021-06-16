The Palestine police arrested two individuals for multiple offenses including drugs, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, unlawful possession of firearm and warrants on Saturday, June 12.
At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Springdale Street in reference to a male threatening a female at gun point. The officers were advised that the suspect, Isaiah Mims, 26, of Palestine, had left the residence in a white passenger car.
Officer Grantham located the suspect’s vehicle on West Point Tap Road, leaving the area of where the incident occurred. Mims and two other occupants of the vehicle were held.
Further investigation revealed that Mims was wanted on four felony warrants and was in possession of prescription pills and a firearm.
Sylvester Brown, 28, of Palestine, a passenger, was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.
Mims was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail where he was booked in on warrants for violation of protective order, assault, theft and abandoning or endangering a child.
Mims was also booked in for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, abandoning or endangering child, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 less then one gram in a Drug Free Zone.
Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less then one gram in a Drug Free Zone.
