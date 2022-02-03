The Palestine Police Department, with the help of concerned citizens and business owners, are doing their part to keep residents warm.
Chief Mark Harcrow and officers delivered donated heaters to the elderly, special needs and people with other special circumstances in need of a heater Thursday, Feb. 3.
“Everyday we encounter people in our community who have different needs,” Harcrow said. “Many residents do not have sufficient heating in their homes. I reached our to members of our community who wanted to help. Money was collected, and heaters were purchased and delivered to the police department. I then spent the day checking on residents and delivering heaters where they were needed.”
By the end of the day, Harcrow and those that donated were able to help more than 40 families.
Harcrow said the city received more requests than it had heaters but passed out blankets where they could.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.