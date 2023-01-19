The Palestine Police and Fire Departments have responded to a major fire on Tile Factory Road.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, the fire was reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday night in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. There are multiple fire units on scene and other local fire departments have been paged out to provide mutual aid.
Harcrow said they do not know yet what started the fire.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
