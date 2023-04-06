Spring clean your medicine cabinets and get rid of unneeded and expired prescription medications with the Palestine Take Back Day Saturday, April 22.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Palestine Police Department and Walmart in Palestine are partnering again to host this event.
The Palestine Police Department will have officers and members of Citizens on Patrol collecting unwanted or unneeded medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 in front of Walmart, 2223 TX-256 Loop in Palestine.
“This is an event that we do several times a year and it’s a great way for people to disposed of unwanted and unused prescription medications,” said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “It also helps us keep these drugs off the streets and out of the wrong hands.”
The collection will include tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Inhalers, liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
According to the DEA, studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the DEA and local police departments are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
Over the last 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.
Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539 or by contacting the Palestine Police Department Community Liaison, Michele Herbert, at 903-731-8418.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.