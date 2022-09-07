The Palestine Police Department is hosting a Palestine Police Youth Corps recruitment event for youth 14 to 20-years-of-age at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the City of Palestine Council Chamber, 504 N. Queen Street.
This event will give local students and their parents the opportunity to learn about PPYC and meet the police officers serving as mentors that will be overseeing and teaching the program.
The Palestine Police Department Unit 1871 was restarted in September 2018 to familiarize and prepare youth for a career in law enforcement. Palestine police officers will work with these young men and women and teach them the different aspects of law enforcement. After training, corpsmen will have the opportunity to attend and compete in youth law enforcement competitions around the state.
Applicants must be of good moral character, between the ages of 14 and 20, have completed the eighth grade, and have maintained a grade point average of 2.0 for all courses taken in school.
The program has a limited number of openings available. Interested youth must attend two classes before applying. Interested individuals must also pass a background check and pass a review board before being accepted into the program.
The Palestine Police Youth Corps program is a partner of the Public Safety Cadets, a national non-profit organization founded and managed by active and retired law enforcement officers and business leaders dedicated to preparing young adults, ages 14 to 20 (until 21st birthday), for careers and leadership in the public safety profession.
For more information on the program, visit https://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/283/PPYC or contact Michele Herbert at 903-731-8418 or email mherbert@palestine-tx.org.
