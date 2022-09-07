Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Anderson County through 1015 AM CDT... At 945 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Maydelle, or 12 miles east of Palestine, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Elkhart. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH