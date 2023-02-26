The body of a man was found in a creek in Palestine Sunday evening.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a wooded area off of Hwy 155, near Loop 256, after a landowner observed what appeared to be a body in a creek.
Officers arrived and found what appeared to be a deceased adult male in the creek.
Harcrow said the body was in the later stages of decomposition.
Detectives were able to locate identification in the clothing, which belonged to a 53-year-old male from Tennessee, who is known to be homeless and frequented the area.
“Right now there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities,” Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity now. We will not release the identity until that is complete.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas has ordered an autopsy.
This investigation is ongoing.
