A Palestine man is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of another man Saturday morning.
According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 6, officers responded to the 1000 blk. of Howard St. after a caller reported a man lying in the road. Officers found him with a stab wound to the torso.
EMS responded, however, the victim was later pronounced dead at the location of the incident by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.
Officers found a suspect nearby, who was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail.
At this time, identities are being withheld until the family of the deceased can be notified.
