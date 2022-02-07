The Palestine Police Department is investigating two mid-day shootings Saturday that are believed to be linked to each other.
At 10:16 a.m. dispatchers received calls from city residents reporting three men walking with ski masks shooting guns in the air in the vicinity of Link Street. This was followed by two homes in Palestine being shot at.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, neighbors reported multiple shots being fired around 10:16 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of N. Link St. Bullets struck a car at this home.
At around 11:14 a.m. Saturday, shots were fired at another home in the 700 block of Salt Works Road. Bullets when through the window at this home.
Harcrow said a hand gun was used at both locations and the victims were home at the time of the shootings.
“These individuals are believed to have been on foot. We believe the victims were known to the suspects,” Harcrow said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt.”
“This is an ongoing investigation and no further information can be released at this time,” Harcrow said. “If you have any information in regards to this incident, please contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 and ask for the Criminal Investigations Division.”
