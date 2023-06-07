Police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found near the Palestine Mall Wednesday morning.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, emergency services were dispatched to the parking lot of the Palestine Mall, in the 1900 blk. of S. Loop 256, in reference to a deceased male.
Harcrow said officers found an unidentified black male dead in the grassy area near the parking lot.
Harcrow said based on items found at the scene, the subject appeared to have been drinking alcohol at the location prior to his death.
Harcrow said there were no obvious signs of foul play.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas has ordered an autopsy in this case.
Anyone with information on the possible I.D. for this subject or with any other related information is asked to contact Det. Jason Waldon at 903-731-8497 or the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.