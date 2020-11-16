The Palestine Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two in critical condition Monday night, Nov. 16.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, the department responded to a reported vehicular accident on Martin Luther King Blvd. at Upper Lake just after 6 p.m.
Harcrow said just after the report of the crash, PPD dispatch received a 911 call from a resident reporting hearing gunshots near the 2100 block of M.L.K.
This location was approximately half a mile from the scene of the crash.
Harcrow said the caller reported that after hearing the shots, they witnessed a male subject fleeing the area on foot.
Officers arrived and found a white S.U.V. had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Harcrow said the when emergency workers removed the two individuals from the vehicle they discovered both had gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were transported to the ER by EMS and are reportedly in “critical condition.”
“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident,” Harcrow said. “We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”
Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.
