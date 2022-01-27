Police say an attempted traffic stop may have prevented a potential planned shooting Friday night in Palestine.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, officer Isaiah Pettigrew attempted to pull over a suspect around 10:45 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of W. Oak St., but the driver fled, running a stop sign, crossing lanes and reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
The officer briefly lost sight of the suspect but found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Parkview Apartments on South Church Street, where several occupants fled.
Officers found and seized a black shotgun from the backseat and located two of the suspects who fled on East Lamar Street.
Through an initial investigation, officers found the 16-year-old driver who fled into a nearby apartment to hide. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to an out-of-county juvenile detention facility.
Harcrow said police learned the suspects had stopped and picked up the gun prior to the attempted traffic stop. He said the occupants had discussed shooting up the house of someone who owed them money.
“Because of Officer Pettigrew being observant and proactive, he likely prevented a terrible situation and the potential loss of life,” Harcrow said. “All of the officers did a great job in the case and I commend them for their hard work.”
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Identities are being withheld due to the involved parties being juveniles.
