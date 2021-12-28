Blue Santa wrapped up delivering the last of his presents just in time for Christmas this year.
Blue Santa is the Palestine Police Department's annual Christmas toy drive to support families in need in and around Palestine.
With the help of local businesses, the Palestine Police Department starts collecting toys in the fall up until the week before Christmas.
This year's participants were All Star Autoplex, City Hall, Hampton Inn & Suites, Jocelyn's Donuts, the Law Office of Brian Walsh, Palestine Library, Palestine Toyota, Prosperity Bank and the YMCA.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said this year's Blue Santa was a big success and that they received more toys than in any other year.
"Through Blue Santa, we've helped 25 individual families and approximately 500 children," Harcrow said.
Blue Santa, fellow officers and department members delivered these toys to local homes, daycares and apartment complexes throughout the week before Christmas. This makes a difference for families who may not have Christmas presents for their kids otherwise and gives families with more than one child a chance to have a better Christmas.
The Palestine Police Department also started its own Shop With a Cop Program this year. The idea for this program came about through collaboration with Railyard Customs & Collision, a local automotive body shop.
Railyard Customs & Collision collected donations from local donors, and school districts assisted with selecting children for the event.
On Dec. 20, these children met officers at Walmart and shopped alongside them as they picked out Christmas gifts for their siblings and families. Afterward, the officers and children enjoyed a fun lunch outing at Mazzio's, kicking off what is planned to be another annual Christmas tradition for the PPD.
