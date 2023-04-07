Palestine Public Library is closing Friday, April 14, and plans to reopen Thursday, June 1, in a space roughly one-half its current size. Renovations at the former Carnegie Library Building, plus extensive reduction of the library’s current collection inside the Palestine Mall, are still underway.
The library previously occupied the historic Carnegie Building at 502 N. Queen St. for roughly 70 years until the 1980s but is moving back to its former home next to city hall after extensive research and renovations.
The city budgeted $1.7 million for the renovation project last June and hired restoration architect Mark Thacker of Lindale and SCI Construction of Whitehouse. The building still has a construction fence surrounding it and is closed to the public.
Besides renovations, PPL has prepared for the move over the past year by reducing its collection by roughly 50%, from 99,000 to 45,000 items. The book reduction process, known as weeding, involves selecting books that are outdated or seldom used for removal.
Library Director Ana Sanchez said the library will continue providing services at a similar level at the new location despite reducing the collection by half thanks to digital technology.
“Between our digital platforms and the progress in attempting to add more digital resources such as ebooks and audiobooks and the resources there, I’m hoping it’s enough to satisfy everyone’s reading interests,” Sanchez said.
Digital resources include ebooks and audiobooks available through the Libby app and ebooks, audiobooks, and films on the Hoopla app. Roughly one-half the library’s current 20 computers will be available for patrons’ use.
Print books and other items are still being sold by the Friends of the Library at public sales through the end of April at reduced prices because of limited space in the new location.
Special collections were moved to the Redlands Annex at 315 W. Oak St. last summer. These items include rare books, documents, art, and other items used for researching genealogy and local history.
The Carnegie Building’s first floor will house the adult collection, or books, DVDs, audiobooks, computer terminals, and other items appropriate for adults. The youth collection, or books and other items appropriate for children and teens, and a few computer terminals, will be housed in the building’s basement.
Sanchez said the basement offers ample room for youth items and activities.
“We’re able to keep more of those youth materials because of that larger space,” Sanchez said.
The City of Palestine is helping move furniture and shelving but the books will primarily be handled by a company that specializes in library moves.
Detailed plans for the reopening, including hours of operation and a grand opening date, are yet to be determined.
For information contact the library at 903-729-4121 or visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com/158/Library.
