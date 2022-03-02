Art is many things. Art is subjective, a beautiful display of creativity, the purest form of expression. Palestine Public Library will be using original art- work to beautify its facilities.
The library recently announced its newest artistic venture, the first annual Mini Art Show.
“This is a first-time event for Palestine,” said Barbara Watson, librarian in charge of programming. “But it has been an ongoing event for libraries across the country with a lot of success, and we hope to see the same success here.”
Watson is probably on to something. Even before the first piece of art was turned in to the library, the excitement was easy to see.
“We started distributing kits on Feb. 14,” Watson said. “We had intended to have them available until March 1, but they were all gone by Feb. 16!”
The library obtained enough kits to ensure they would have room to display every piece that was submitted for the show. The added bonus is that every piece will be a brand-new concept and design by each artist.
“We are so excited,” Watson said. “So far, we have received submissions from artists ranging from age 3 to 59. And while art is, as mentioned before, subjective, the quality of the submissions has been quite impressive. The artwork turned in by our 3-year-old artist was absolutely amazing. Absolutely beautiful.”
The artwork will go on display at the Palestine Public Library’s Community Art Wall Monday, March 7.
The library is located at 2000 S. Loop 256, suite 42 in Palestine, inside the Palestine Mall.
For more information, call Palestine Public Library at 903-729-4121.
