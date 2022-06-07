Palestine, railroad heritage intertwined

A walk through The Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine will result in two conclusions, history is deeply interesting, especially when illustrated in real time, and there is far more to the relatively small museum than can be absorbed in a day.
A simple pause in front of two small sections of track rail netted a wealth of said information.
“This was a section of the Georgetown branch line laid by the International Railroad, presumably running to Austin,” said John Price, RHC operator. “It is equivalent to 36 pounds per yard. The track laid by the Houston & Great Northern was 65 pounds per yard, meaning that the load that could be carried by cars on the main line would be almost twice that of the branch line.”
The sections of track are quite visibly different, and brings to life Price’s words.
“The smaller rail was rolled in 1881 and laid in 1882,” Price said. “After the merger between the International Railroad and Houston & Great Northern, it would have to have been upgraded in due course, perhaps by 1925.”
An entire history lesson in a space of two feet. Amazing.
As Palestine celebrates the sesquicentennial of the railroad arriving and greatly influencing the community, take a moment to stop by the Railroad Heritage Center located at 808 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-586-7141 or visit www.tsrrsociety.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.