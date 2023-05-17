Palestine received a win in its battle against Union Pacific Monday, May 15. District Court Judge Michael Davis, of the 369th Judicial District Court in Cherokee County sitting as the 2nd District Court, ruled in favor of the city of Palestine and Anderson County on three separate pleas made by Union Pacific in the ongoing lawsuit to dissolve the 1955 Judgement.
“We just want to thank the city and the county for fighting for our jobs,” said UPRR Carman Willie Williams. “I want to thank my fellow coworkers for working safe even through all of the stress of possibly losing our jobs we maintained three years injury free. Above all we want to thank our lord and savior Jesus Christ because he is our provider no matter what Union Pacific Railroad does.”
The Summary Judgment made by Judge Davis forces Union Pacific to continue to stay in Palestine. His granting of the summary judgment keeps the case from going to trial at least for the near future. Union Pacific can now appeal the ruling and it is in the appeal courts discretion as to when to act and whether to uphold the ruling. This can prolong the case indefinitely.
If the Court of Appeals does not uphold the ruling then the case will be sent back to Cherokee County where the possibility of a jury trial would be imminent.
The crux of the case hinges on whether the 1955 agreement is contractual and exactly what it obligates Union Pacific to do.
Union Pacific Railroad met with Palestine staff April 15, 2021 and told them they had 60 days until the Palestine car facility closes. Union Pacific said in a statement it had been accelerating its continuous improvement plan and implementing Precision Scheduled Railroading principles undertaking operational changes across its system. One of those operational changes is the closing of its main car repair facility in Palestine. The closure of the Palestine car repair facility would result in the abolishment of as many as 57 positions.
In June 2021, the city of Palestine and Anderson County met Union Pacific in the 2nd District Court, presided over by Judge Michael Davis, in ongoing litigation with regard to the 1955 judgment between the parties. Union Pacific was found by the court to be out of compliance with the 1955 judgment requiring UP to provide employment numbers and payroll reports on a monthly basis to the city. UP had been out of compliance with this since December 2020.
In July 2021, Davis ordered Union Pacific Railroad to stick to the 1955 judgment with the city of Palestine. Davis said he would strictly interpret the 1955 judgment as it was written. Davis said he would revisit the case if proper pleadings are filed in the future.
In a separate ongoing lawsuit, Union Pacific alleges that the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995 preempts the 1872 Agreement between the company and the city of Palestine/Anderson County and asked the court to void its obligations to Palestine to maintain a facility here and a percentage of employees at that facility.
