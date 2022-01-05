Palestine Regional Medical Center has welcomed its own Baby New Year. Emmanuel Amedin, born on Sunday, Jan. 2, was the first baby born at PRMC’s The Birth Place in 2022.
This year, the Palestine Rotary Club made a donation to help honor PRMC’s new year baby. Their generous donation allowed PRMC to honor not only the first baby of 2022, but the second baby as well, with gift baskets and a $100 gift cards.
The second baby of the new year, receiving a gift basket and gift card, was Nova Webb, the daughter of Victoria Minton and Nathaniel Webb, born on Monday, Jan. 3.
While the first baby of the new year is always celebrated, all the babies born at PRMC are considered special.
“PRMC is proud of its team of physicians and nurses, and the excellent care provided to all new moms and babies,” said Becky Falconer, Growth and Outreach Director. “PRMC is the place to have your baby, because we are not only about the first baby of the new year, we celebrate all of them. Every delivery is a special delivery.”
Falconer shared that each baby born at PRMC is gifted with a special blanket and hat handmade by the volunteers of The Sunshine Guild, a non-profit auxiliary program that helps out with hospital duties.
