Palestine Regional Medical Center is now part of ScionHealth, a new company that launched Thursday, Dec. 23 following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ScionHealth operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states.
As announced in October, the new health system’s founding facilities include 61 long-term acute care hospitals from legacy Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s community hospital campuses.
“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said Roy Finch, chief executive officer of PRMC. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”
PRMCs transition to ScionHealth will be seamless for patients, providers, and employees. There will be no changes in the hospital’s day-to-day operations. Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services – or in how patients or providers access care. PRMC’s leadership team and name also will remain the same.
In addition, PRMC continues to have access to resources to invest in its facility, team and community, as well as support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Anderson County.
“I am excited to welcome Palestine Regional Medical Center to ScionHealth,” said Rob Jay, chief executive officer of ScionHealth. “Our team looks forward to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, partnering with the community, and being a strong employer in Palestine. We are eager to work with PRMC’s leaders, employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across Anderson County.”
ScionHealth employs approximately 22,000 dedicated and compassionate employees working across community hospital campuses, long-term acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, sub-acute units, and behavioral health locations. ScionHealth values and will continue to foster strong legacy collaborations – previously established under LifePoint and Kindred – as well as to develop new, strategically aligned relationships with leading academic medical centers, expert service providers, and solution-driven community organizations.
Palestine Regional Medical Center, part of LifePoint Health, is an acute care hospital committed to providing quality healthcare close to home in Palestine and the surrounding Anderson County area. A 156 bed, acute care facility, Palestine Regional Medical Center offers a wide range of services including emergency services, general surgery services, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology services, diagnostic imaging, physical and occupational therapy, wound care, psychiatric care, and general acute care services. Palestine Regional Medical Center is accredited by Joint Commission and is a Chest Pain Accredited facility.
For more information about Palestine Regional Medical Center, please call 903-731-1000 or visit www.palestineregional.com. For more information about LifePoint Health, visit www.LifePointHealth.net. For more information, visit www.scionhealth.com.
