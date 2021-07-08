Palestine Regional Medical Center recently announced Shilite Edwards, RN has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Palestine Regional Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Roy Finch, CEO of Palestine Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Shilite Edwards for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
In her 23 years as an employee of Palestine Regional Medical Center, Shilite continuously exudes her passion for the community, employees and most importantly the patients.
Shilite has led the charge in mitigating COVID-19. As the Director of Quality at PRMC, Shilite has demonstrated in her continued communication her dedication to Palestine Regional Medical Center’s mission, vision and values. Most importantly she has helped protect our patients and community, while maintaining all levels of her regular scheduled duties.
Each hospital winner, including Shilite, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August. Shilite and all hospital winners are invited to attend.
